GOP Lawmaker Says DNC Hack May Have Been ‘Inside Job’

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) told CNN that the attack of the Democratic National Committee servers may have been done by Democratic staffers.

Said Farenthold: “There’s still some question as to whether the intrusion at the DNC server was an insider job, or whether or not it was the Russians.”

When pressed on this claim, Farenthold said there is proof “circulating on the Internet.”