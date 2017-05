McConnell Still Doesn’t See Path for Obamacare Repeal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Reuters that he “has yet to hit upon a formula for repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a new healthcare program.”

Said McConnell: “I don’t know how we get to 50 votes at the moment. But that’s the goal.”

“He declined to provide any timetable for producing even a draft bill to show to rank-and-file Republican senators and gauge their support.“