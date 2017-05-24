Sessions Did Not Disclose Meetings with Russians

Attorney General Jeff Sessions “did not disclose meetings he had last year with Russian officials when he applied for his security clearance,” CNN reports.

“The new information from the Justice Department is the latest example of Sessions failing to disclose contacts he had with Russian officials. He has come under withering criticism from Democrats following revelations that he did not disclose the same contacts with Kislyak during his Senate confirmation hearings earlier this year.”

