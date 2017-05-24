Most Think Trump Is Abusing His Office

A new Quinnipiac poll finds American voters believe that President Trump is abusing the powers of his office by a 54% to 43% margin.

He also has a dismal 37% to 55% approval rating.

Meanwhile, voter opinions of most of Trump’s personal qualities remain negative:

  • 59% say he is not honest;
  • 57% say he does not have good leadership skills;
  • 56% say he does not care about average Americans;
  • 65% say that he is not level-headed;
  • 64% say that he is a strong person;
  • 62% say that he does not share their values.
