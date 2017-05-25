Montana Polls Close

The polls in Montana’s special congressional election race between Greg Gianforte (R) and Rob Quist (D) are now closed.

David Wasserman: “After last night’s shocking plot twist, I’m far less sure who will win tonight. But the misdemeanor assault charge against Gianforte could mean no true ‘winners’ will emerge from this debacle of a special election.”

Nate Silver: “At the same time, we’re not completely in the dark. Most Montanans had already voted, and prices at betting markets imply that the incident was not necessarily a huge game-changer, and may have shifted the race by the equivalent of only a couple of points against Gianforte.”

