Trump Aides Enter Risky Stage of Russia Probe

Politico: “Now that Trump’s current and former aides and allies officially know a probe exists, they’re responsible for preserving all available information that might be relevant. That’s a task complicated by the rise of auto-delete apps like Confide, Signal and WhatsApp, as well as the move his campaign staffers have made into the White House.”

“Hanging over them all: any failure to keep track of emails, messages and other records could expose them to criminal charges down the line.”