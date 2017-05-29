To Believe Trump You Must Believe Contradictory Things

Washington Post: “You must believe that there are a slew of leakers in the executive branch who are providing damning details to the press illegally, and who must be rooted out and punished.”

“You must also believe that the press makes up imaginary leakers simply to slowly and incrementally report false stories that are tangentially embarrassing to the president.”

“Trump, unlike most politicians and, frankly, most people, will nonchalantly argue two logically inconsistent points at the same time.”