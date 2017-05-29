Macron Blasts Russian State Media as ‘Propaganda’

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a blunt greeting to Vladi­mir Putin, criticizing the use of chemical weapons by Syria’s Russian-backed government and blasting Russia’s state-run news media as “organs of influence and propaganda,” the Washington Post reports.

“Macron had invited the Russian leader to France to reset a relationship that has turned increasingly sour. Putin did more than any other foreign leader to undermine Macron’s legitimacy in this country’s recent presidential election, meeting with his far-right opponent during the campaign.”

Politico: “The new French president struck a firm, at times defiant tone. There was even a flash of anger when the subject of election hacking was brought up.”