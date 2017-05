Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) told an Australian TV station that Russian president Vladimir Putin is a great threat to democracy than the Islamic State.

Said McCain: “I think he is the premier and most important threat, more so than ISIS.”

He added that while ISIS “can do terrible things and I worry a lot about what is happening with the Muslim faith… but it’s the Russians who tried to destroy the fundamental of democracy and that is to change the outcome of an American election.”