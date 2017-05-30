Trump Interviews Pistole for FBI Chief

“President Trump is expected to interview John Pistole, former No. 2 at the FBI and previous head of the Transportation Security Administration, to take over as FBI director,” USA Today reports.

“Pistole is under consideration to replace James Comey, who was fired by the president earlier this month as he was running the FBI investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Pistole worked at the FBI from 1983 until 2010, serving in his final six years as deputy director under Robert Mueller.”