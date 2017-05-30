Stephen Miller In High School

Vice News: “It’s the unofficial position of Vice News that anyone under 18 is allowed to be an asshole. Saying outrageous things to test the limits of authority and social acceptance is as crucial to growing up as bad haircuts and regrettable T-shirt slogans… So we debated whether to publish this video of Stephen Miller, the 31-year-old senior aide to President Donald Trump. In the video, a high school–aged Miller jokingly calls torture ‘a celebration of life and human dignity,’ and adds that cutting off the fingers of Saddam Hussein and his cronies is the ‘ideal solution’ to America’s involvement in Iraq.”

“Given Miller’s importance as a national figure, we decided that his statements within the video are instructive in understanding Miller.”