Mulvaney Slams the CBO

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney opened fire on the Congressional Budget Office, asserting in an interview with the Washington Examiner that the day of the CBO as a non-partisan arbiter of legislation “has probably come and gone.”

Mulvaney claimed the CBO’s scoring of the House Republican healthcare bill was “absurd.”

He added: “How much power do we give to the CBO under the 1974 Budget Act? We’re hearing now that the person in charge of the Affordable Health Care Act methodology is an alum of the Hillarycare program in the 1990s who was brought in by Democrats to score the ACA.”