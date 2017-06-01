No One Is Entirely Sure Trump Won’t Change His Mind

Playbook: “Administration officials leak to the media hoping it will eventually become true and that coverage will sway Trump. White House officials sometimes don’t trust one another and spread rumors. They call other aides and advisers to see what he is saying about them. And officials are contradicted by other officials — and even Trump, who tests different strategies aloud to different people. He sometimes agrees with whoever is in the room with him. He likes to please and can dial dozens of friends in a weekend.”

“So while Trump told people he was pulling out of the accord, and officials began moves to make it so, no one was exactly sure if he would change his mind before 3 p.m., when he promised a Rose Garden announcement. As one adviser he frequently speaks to said of a different issue last week: ‘I heard that two days ago. That might not be true anymore.'”