Trump Will Pull U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord

President Trump will announce “that he will withdraw the United States from participation in the Paris climate accord, weakening global efforts to combat climate change and siding with conservatives who argued that the landmark 2015 agreement was harming the economy,” the New York Times reports.

“But he will stick to the process laid out in the Paris agreement, which President Obama joined and most of the world has already ratified. That could take four years to complete, meaning a final decision would be up to the American voters in the next presidential election.”

Washington Post: “The U.S. exit from the climate pact could raise doubts about the commitment of the world’s largest economy to curbing global warming and make it more difficult to hold other nations to their environmental commitments.”