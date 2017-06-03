Democrats Outraged Over Trump Ban on Info Requests

“Hill Democrats are outraged by a new Trump administration policy to ignore information requests from members and senators unless they come from committee or subcommittee chairman. They argue it’s part of a broader pattern by the White House, designed to make the executive branch less responsive to Congress,” Politico reports.

“And they say it effectively locks them out of information necessary for government oversight.”

Playbook: “This is another example of why it is hard to see Democrats coming to the table with Trump and congressional Republicans on any major infrastructure or tax reform package. It could also cause further problems for Trump and GOP leadership when they need Democrats to pass the debt limit and other must-pass bills.”