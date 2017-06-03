Putin Says Hackers Could Have Framed Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News that hackers who interfered with U.S. elections could have come from “anywhere.”

Said Putin: “Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia…even in America, Latin America. They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?”

He added: “By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia. Could you imagine something like that? I can.”