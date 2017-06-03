White House Stays Quiet on Kushner

“From undisclosed meetings with a Putin-allied banker to the suggestion of secret backchannels using Russian communication equipment, the past week’s headlines have gotten increasingly dire for Jared Kushner,” Axios reports.

“A normally chatty and combative White House has been largely radio silent on the Kushner drama with senior administration officials like National Economic Director Gary Cohn and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster refusing to comment when asked directly about the matter in press briefings.”