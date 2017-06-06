Everything Is Coming In Two Weeks

“President Donald Trump has a plan. It’ll be ready in two weeks. From overhauling the tax code to releasing an infrastructure package to making decisions on NAFTA and the Paris climate agreement, Trump has a common refrain: A big announcement is coming in just ‘two weeks.’ It rarely does,” Bloomberg reports.
"Trump's habit of self-imposing — then missing — two-week deadlines for major announcements has become a staple of his administration as it's struggled to amass policy wins. The president has used two-week timelines to sidestep questions from reporters or brag to CEOs at the White House. But his pronouncements have also flummoxed investors, Congress and occasionally even members of his staff."