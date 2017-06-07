Freedom Caucus Wants to Cancel August Recess

Politico: “The House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday night called on Republican leadership to cancel the August recess to continue work on tax reform and other GOP priorities. The group of several dozen conservative hardliners during their weekly meeting took the official position to work through the break, which is quickly drawing near as Republicans scramble to pass President Donald Trump’s agenda.”

Said Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC): “We need to work through August recess to get everything done. We believe that we need to stay through August to get through tax reform… and get our appropriations done.”