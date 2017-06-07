Trump Turns on Everyone

Mike Allen: “There was a familiar ring to this week’s revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Trump’s doghouse (provoking a torrent of leaks that Sessions had threatened to resign).”

“Flip back through the clips, and you find: Reince in the doghouse … Sean in the doghouse … Bannon in the doghouse … National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in the doghouse … White House Counsel Don McGahn in the doghouse.”

“Even son-in-law Jared Kushner, who’s pretty close to untouchable, got a little chin music yesterday as the press pool got a glimpse of Trump’s meeting with congressional leaders. Trump said, to laughter: ‘Jared has actually become much more famous than me — I’m a little upset at that.'”

Axios: The guide to Trump’s dog house.