Leaks May Be Part of FBI Strategy

Daily Beast: “But there’s an explanation for at least some of the leaks that’s a little more cunning than the rest—one that might bring some actual resolution. Four current and former law enforcement officials believe prosecutors have been treating Trump and his associates like a criminal network, and subjecting them to an array of time-tested law enforcement tricks.”

“One of those tricks involves floating names of potential targets of the investigation, to try and get potential co-conspirators to turn on one another. Another, called ‘tickling the wire,’ entails strategically leaking information to try and provoke targets under surveillance into saying something dumb, or even incriminating.”

Said one former FBI official: “You want people to freak out, to say, ‘are they talking about me? Is this me? What do they know?’—and you want them to do this in a way that is captured. Now we wait for the cover up.”