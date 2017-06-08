What It’s Like Working for a President Under Investigation

Jennifer Palmieri: “I know from experience that it’s even more disorienting than it appears. No one in a position of authority at the White House tells you what is happening. No one knows. Your closest colleague could be under investigation and you would not know. You could be under investigation and not know. It can be impossible to stay focused on your job.”

“There will be other collateral damage. In the Clinton White House, we tried hard to isolate the team of lawyers working on impeachment so President Clinton and his staff could continue advancing their policy goals. Yet Congress was consumed with impeachment for months, and it was nearly impossible to get anything done.”

Doug Sosnik: “My lesson from those days: Trump and his advisers are in way over their heads and unprepared for what awaits them.”