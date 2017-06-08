Comey Helped Leak Details of Trump Meetings

Former FBI Director James Comey “said he shared copies of his memos documenting his meetings with President Trump with a friend — an unnamed professor at Columbia Law School — so this person could share the information with a reporter,” the Washington Post reports.

“Comey also said that he did this hoping to help prompt the appointment of a special counsel, a move he made after Trump suggested last month that there were recordings of the meetings between the president and the now-fired FBI director.”