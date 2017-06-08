Trump Aides Tell Him to Keep Sessions

Aides to President Trump are urging him not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite rifts between the two men, Reuters reports.

“Political and legal advisers inside the White House have told Trump over the past month that firing Sessions would create another political fire storm and make it more difficult to fill key jobs inside his administration, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.”

Said one: “That’s the advice he’s been given. But he might not listen to that advice.”