Who Are the Trump ‘Satellites’?

Mike Allen notes that former FBI Directory James Comey uses a word in his Senate testimony “that I suspect will become famous as the investigation unfolds.”

The President went on to say that if there were some “satellite” associates of his who did something wrong, it would be good to find that out, but that he hadn’t done anything wrong and hoped I would find a way to get it out that we weren’t investigating him.

The big question: Who does the Trump think of as “satellites”?

