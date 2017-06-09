BINGO Proves Costly to Michigan Democrats

Detroit Free Press: “Games of chance have always been risky, but they also just got very costly for the Michigan Democratic Party. The party has agreed to pay a hefty $500,000 civil fine to the FEC – one of the largest penalties ever levied by that office – after an internal investigation of its bingo operation, which was used for political fund-raising, found numerous examples of shoddy record keeping, contributions that exceeded limits and campaign finance reporting inaccuracies.”