Trump Will File Complaint Against Comey Over Leak

President Trump’s outside attorney “plans to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate judiciary committee,” CNN reports.

“The complaint will focus on Comey’s testimony that he gave a friend the content of memos about his conversations with Trump and asked the friend to then give that information to a reporter. Comey said Friday that he gave the friend — later identified as Daniel Richman, a longtime Comey confidante and Columbia University professor — the information after Trump tweeted that he may have tapes of his conversations with the fired FBI director.”