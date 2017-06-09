Ossoff Opens Up 7-Point Lead In Georgia

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in Georgia’s 6th congressional district shows Jon Ossoff (D) holds a 7-point edge over Karen Handel (R) in the nationally-watched special election race, 51% to 44%.

Key findings: “Ossoff has an enormous lead over Handel among women, leading 60% to 34%. The Republican is beating Ossoff among male voters by a 52% to 41% margin. He has a solid advantage over Handel among younger voters, while she has a slim majority of voters who are over 65.”