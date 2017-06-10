Conservatives Near Revolt Over Senate Health Care Bill

“Conservative senators and allied outside groups are on the verge of rebellion against the Senate’s Obamacare repeal effort, potentially derailing delicate negotiations to overhaul the nation’s health care system,” Politico reports.

“As Obamacare repeal talks enter crunch time with a vote as soon as this month, the Senate bill continues to tilt toward more moderate members of the GOP on keeping some of Obamacare’s regulatory structure and providing a more generous wind-down of the law’s Medicaid expansion. The movement has made Republicans increasingly pessimistic that two critical conservative senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, will be able to vote for the GOP’s ultimate agreement on health care.”

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that Republicans aim to remove federal funding for Planned Parenthood in their bill, “creating another potential concern for centrist GOP senators considering whether to back the legislation.”