GOP Just Wants to Pass a Health Care Bill Quickly

Jonathan Chait: “Republicans have a very different belief. They have no confidence the public will like what the law does when they see it. Instead they believe the opposite, which they have confessed with shocking bluntness. ‘I don’t think this gets better over time,’ said Republican Missouri senator Roy Blunt, a member of leadership. ‘This is not like fine wine, it doesn’t get better with age,’ admits Lindsey Graham.”

“The Republicans have spent eight years insisting that they could produce a better health-care-reform plan if they had the chance. They have come to realize that this promise was false. The only thing they can do is rip away the benefits Obamacare has given millions of Americans. Their sole objective now is to do so with the minimum level of transparency or accountability.”