Justice Argues Trump Can Accept Foreign Payments

“The U.S. Department of Justice argued Friday that President Trump’s businesses are legally permitted to accept payments from foreign governments while he is in office, and thus Trump is not in violation of a constitutional clause barring the acceptance of emoluments,” the Washington Post reports.

“Otherwise, they argued, presidents going back to George Washington would have run afoul of the rules barring domestic and foreign emoluments. Justice Department attorneys referenced a series of Washington’s letters and speeches to support their argument.”