Trump Undermines Tillerson on Qatar

“President Trump scrambled American diplomacy on two fronts on Friday, delivering a stinging rebuke of Qatar at the very moment his secretary of state was trying to mend fences in the Persian Gulf, while at the same time reaffirming support for NATO two weeks after he had declined to do so,” the New York Times reports.

“Unpredictable as always, Mr. Trump’s comments cut in two directions: He appeared to undermine Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, who has thrown himself into an effort to mediate a resolution to the bitter dispute between Qatar and several of its neighbors, chiefly Saudi Arabia.”