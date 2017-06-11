August Recess In Jeopardy?

Playbook: “There is a chance Congress will stay in session for part of August. There has been political pressure from some members of the House and Senate to stay in town and try to get some things done instead of take a five-week recess. The pressure will only increase if the Obamacare repeal and replace isn’t done in the next few weeks. Congress has just 27 days in session until the summer break. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise: many lawmakers have had to face angry constituents on trips home.”