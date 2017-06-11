Sessions Will Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that he will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, amid questions over his role in a series of interactions between former FBI Director James Comey and President Trump, the Washington Post reports.
Sessions is expected to get questions about his involvement in the firing of Comey and the news that he offered his resignation to President Trump at one point recently.
It was not clear if the hearing would be open to the public or behind closed doors.