“It is hard, and there’s a level of viciousness that I wasn’t expecting. I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience — but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and his administration intends to be transformative and we want to do big bold things. We’re looking to change status quo, so I didn’t expect it was going to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the veracity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”

— Ivanka Trump, quoted by People.