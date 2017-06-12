Lewandowski Says Comey Wants Lucrative Book Deal

President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski accused fired FBI Director James Comey of being a liar out to make money through a lucrative book deal, The Hill reports.

Said Lewandowski: “Don’t kid yourself, Jim Comey is a person who has made a career – a very good career – living in Washington. And what we saw this week – I’m shocked by this news – is Jim Comey’s about to sign a $10 million book deal, right?”

He added. “It’s amazing how these guys go from government service to multi-millionaires, and people wonder why Washington is broken.”