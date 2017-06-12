Treasury Will Run Out of Money In September

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Treasury Department “only has enough money to fund the government through early September, a much earlier timeline than many analysts had projected,” the Washington Post reports.
"Mnuchin's comments, made at a congressional hearing, came in response to a question about the debt ceiling, which is preventing Treasury from borrowing enough money to cover the large gap between how much money the government brings in through revenue and how much it spends."