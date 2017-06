In a PBS Newshour interview, President Trump’s friend, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, said the president has discussed firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Said Ruddy: “I think he’s considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option. I think it’s pretty clear by what one of his lawyers said on television recently.”

Ruddy was seen leaving the White House shortly before the interview.

