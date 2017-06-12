Trump’s Outside Lawyer Takes Role Inside White House

The New York Times profiles President Trump’s outside attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has taken on a prominent role in the president’s inner circle.

“He is a personal lawyer for the president, not a government employee, but he has been talking about establishing an office in the White House complex where he can run his legal defense. His visits to the White House have raised questions about the blurry line between public and private interests for a president facing legal issues. In recent days, Mr. Kasowitz has advised White House aides to discuss the inquiry into Russia’s interference in last year’s election as little as possible, two people involved said. He told aides gathered in one meeting who had asked whether it was time to hire private lawyers that it was not yet necessary, according to another person with direct knowledge.”