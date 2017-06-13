This Is Not Even Close to Normal

Mike Allen: “We try very hard here to simply explain the Trump White House, and not join the pile-on. To us, the Trump world doesn’t need more noise — it needs more explanation and illumination. But there are moments when it’s important to remind even our staunchest pro-Trump readers that this often isn’t anything approximating normal.”

“Remember that we’re living through history that will be studied and debated until the end of time. Many Trump backers, both the eager and reluctant ones, enjoy the destruction of norms and bemoan the highly critical coverage of this presidency. But we should never lose sight that we are experiencing a daily display of unprecedented actions and behaviors.”