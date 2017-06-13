Senate Bars Reporters from Filming In Hallways

“Reporters covering the U.S. Senate have been told they can no longer film interviews with senators in the hallways outside their offices, an abrupt break with precedent that has set off alarm bells for journalists and media watchdogs,” CNN reports.

“The announcement, which comes as Senate Republicans are drafting a health care bill in a process shrouded in secrecy, prompted a flurry of tweets from concerned journalists who feared the move would enable the Senate to conduct public business in private and without accountability.”