Did Trump Cause Himself to be Subject of Investigation?

Ryan Lizza: “In his letter announcing Comey’s dismissal, Trump made a point of advertising these conversations with Comey, noting, ‘I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation.’ When Comey went public, last week, with his account of his interactions with Trump, the President’s defenders pounced on the fact that Comey corroborated Trump’s claim.”

“The irony in all of this is that Trump’s actions may very likely have caused him to personally come under investigation.”

“There is some public evidence that Mueller is taking the obstruction accusation seriously. He asked for and received all the memos that Comey wrote memorializing Comey’s interactions with Trump. Why would Mueller need those unless he was looking into possible obstruction?”