Trump Sued by Nearly 200 Democratic Lawmakers

USA Today: “Nearly 200 Democratic members of Congress filed a lawsuit against President Trump on Wednesday morning alleging that his continued ties to his business empire violate the U.S. Constitution. The unprecedented legal action accuses Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts or titles from foreign governments without congressional approval.”

“The lawsuit will have the greatest number of congressional plaintiffs of any lawsuit against the president in the nation’s history.”