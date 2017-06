Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) said that President Trump might lack the “language discipline” to avoid giving the appearance of interfering in an investigation, CNN reports.

Said Schweikert: “I’m at the point where we also have to be real careful from the standpoint that we have a President that’s not from the political class. The learning of the disciplined use of language and what certain words mean in our context — if you’re not from this world you may not have developed that discipline.”