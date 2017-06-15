Justice Department Releases Cryptic Statement on Leaks

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a very unorthodox statement tonight:
Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous “officials,” particularly when they do not identify the country — let alone the branch or agency of government — with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations.
Axios: "This feels like a White House-driven message, especially with President Trump fuming over reports (based on anonymous leaks) that he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice."