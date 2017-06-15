World Leaders Laughing at Trump

“Two weeks ago in the Rose Garden, President Trump declared that under his leadership, foreign leaders won’t be ‘laughing at us anymore,'” the Washington Post reports.

“Since then, he’s been the butt of jokes in capitals around the world.”

“Far from being cowed by Trump’s vow to achieve ‘peace through strength,’ fellow world leaders appear emboldened to poke fun at him as a way to bolster their political standing. To a degree, the strategy is similar to one employed by Democrats, celebrities and some Republicans who have calculated that mocking Trump can boost their popularity.”