Searching for Conscience in Trump’s Cabinet

Matt Bai: “If you didn’t watch the opening of the president’s first full Cabinet meeting the other day, then you should, because it really was something.”

“Normally, Cabinet meetings start with some informal banter and maybe a few words from the president, while reporters and photographers record the moment for history. Trump started his meeting with a recitation of his accomplishments, which included a claim that he had ‘passed more legislation’ and ‘done more things’ than almost any president in history, with the possible exception of Franklin Roosevelt.”

“Since Trump has passed exactly no significant legislation to this point, we can read this only one of two ways: Either the 71-year-old Trump lives in Faraway Land and all this talk about the 25th Amendment isn’t as wishful as it seems, or he knows the cable networks would carry him live even if he were in a coma, and he’s deliberately laying out a completely fabricated reality for voters who distrust the media or don’t have time to consume it.”

“I’m going with that last one.”