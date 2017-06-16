Rosenstein May Recuse Himself

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has ultimate authority over the special counsel’s probe of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election, has privately acknowledged to colleagues that he may have to recuse himself from the matter, which he took charge of only after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ own recusal, sources tell ABC News.

Those private remarks “are significant because they reflect the widening nature of the federal probe, which now includes a preliminary inquiry into whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice when he allegedly tried to curtail the probe and then fired James Comey as FBI director.”