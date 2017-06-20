Republicans Are Increasingly Governing In Secret

Brian Stelter: “Inch by inch by inch, the Trump administration is rolling back press access, which means less information for the public. And lack of accessibility is only half the problem. Lack of accuracy in official statements is a big issue too.”

“The president’s anti-media defenders may support the administration’s approach, but it’s hard to justify the rollback in accountability. It’s not just the White House, either: the State Department and the Pentagon have all but stopped holding on-camera briefings, too.”

“This isn’t exclusive to the executive branch. There are heightened concerns about legislative branch secrecy as well.”