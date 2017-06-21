Most Think GOP Health Care Plan Will Be Harmful

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of the country thinks the GOP health care bill “would be harmful for low-income Americans, people with pre-existing health conditions and Medicaid recipients.”

Key findings: “Nearly 60% of adults said they thought it would make insurance more expensive for low-income Americans and people with pre-existing conditions. Fifty-seven percent said it would make Medicaid less available, and 69% said it would cut federal money for Planned Parenthood.”

Overall, 41% of American adults oppose the House plan, while 30% support it. Another 29% said they “don’t know.”